WATCH: Beauty Guru YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as transgender









NikkieTutorials. Picture: Instagram Beauty Guru NikkieTutorials, real name Nikkie de Jager, came out and revealed on Monday that she is transgender.

In the 17-minute video posted on her channel, the popular YouTuber surprised her subscribers when she posted a video titled "I'm Coming Out".

While many YouTubers are known for clickbait titles, Nikkie is one of the few that stays out of the drama with the focus of her channel squarely on makeup and the artistry of it.





Therefor the video title came as a surprise to many.





In the video, she starts by explaining that she had planned on revealing her truth, but she was forced to make her coming out video because she was being blackmailed.





Nikkie goes on the explain her gender identity journey and how she always knew she was a woman.





Furthermore, saying that she started transitioning at 14 and by 19 she fully transitioned.





Nikkie also shared that close family and friends knew about her gender identity and she wanted to open up about it on her own terms when the time was right.





She ends the video by giving a middle finger to the people that tried to blackmail her and thanked everyone that has supported her through this journey.









Following the news, both the LGBTQI+ and makeup community rallied around Nikkie showing their love and support.

I’m so happy for you Nikkie 🥺❤️ — Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) January 13, 2020

Good for u sis! Sending u so much love. Welcome to freedom. ❤️ And keep slaying with ur amazing art. — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) January 14, 2020

So awesome! Congrats! — Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) January 13, 2020

SO SO happy for you Nikkie! Be free and be heard. You look absolutely stunning here- the most beautiful you've ever been. You look happy, free, and glowing — Mᴀʀʟᴇɴᴀ Sᴛᴇʟʟ (@MarlenaStell) January 13, 2020

😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ this was amazing to watch! So proud of you — Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) January 13, 2020

Sending lots of love and support to @NikkieTutorials today! ❤️❤️❤️ The circumstances surrounded her coming out absolutely suck but I love when someone reclaims their power and shares their truth! — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) January 14, 2020

Congrats to @NikkieTutorials for reclaiming your story. NO ONE has the right to out anybody else. Period. Coming out is a personal thing, and you do not get to decide that for someone else. I’m so sorry, Nikkie, that you went through that, but I applaud how you handled it. — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) January 14, 2020

me while watching nikkietutorials pic.twitter.com/hQjx3xctRT — murs (@murigregori) January 14, 2020

me & the girls searching for the person who threatened to out nikkietutorials pic.twitter.com/19BeJVFGpG — daiso did me dirty (@ZOOWEEMAMI) January 14, 2020

Big congratulations to @NikkieTutorials for coming out ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 you go girl! pic.twitter.com/4U52y93cnb — artsysimshi (@artsysimshi) January 14, 2020

whoever blackmailed nikkie tutorials i’m coming for your ASS pic.twitter.com/K7SKtqODkQ — 𝕟𝕖𝕧 (@goodxnightngo) January 14, 2020