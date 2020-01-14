NikkieTutorials. Picture: Instagram
Beauty Guru NikkieTutorials, real name Nikkie de Jager, came out and revealed on Monday that she is transgender.

In the 17-minute video posted on her channel, the popular YouTuber surprised her subscribers when she posted a video titled "I'm Coming Out". 

While many YouTubers are known for clickbait titles, Nikkie is one of the few that stays out of the drama with the focus of her channel squarely on makeup and the artistry of it. 

Therefor the video title came as a surprise to many. 

In the video, she starts by explaining that she had planned on revealing her truth, but she was forced to make her coming out video because she was being blackmailed. 

Nikkie goes on the explain her gender identity journey and how she always knew she was a woman. 

Furthermore, saying that she started transitioning at 14 and by 19 she fully transitioned. 

Nikkie also shared that close family and friends knew about her gender identity and she wanted to open up about it on her own terms when the time was right. 

She ends the video by giving a middle finger to the people that tried to blackmail her and thanked everyone that has supported her through this journey. 


Following the news, both the LGBTQI+ and makeup community rallied around Nikkie showing their love and support. 