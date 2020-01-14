WATCH: Beauty Guru YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as transgender
I’m so happy for you Nikkie 🥺❤️— Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) January 13, 2020
Good for u sis! Sending u so much love. Welcome to freedom. ❤️ And keep slaying with ur amazing art.— Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) January 14, 2020
So awesome! Congrats!— Brad Mondo (@bradmondonyc) January 13, 2020
SO SO happy for you Nikkie! Be free and be heard. You look absolutely stunning here- the most beautiful you've ever been. You look happy, free, and glowing— Mᴀʀʟᴇɴᴀ Sᴛᴇʟʟ (@MarlenaStell) January 13, 2020
😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ this was amazing to watch! So proud of you— Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) January 13, 2020
Sending lots of love and support to @NikkieTutorials today! ❤️❤️❤️ The circumstances surrounded her coming out absolutely suck but I love when someone reclaims their power and shares their truth!— TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) January 14, 2020
Congrats to @NikkieTutorials for reclaiming your story. NO ONE has the right to out anybody else. Period. Coming out is a personal thing, and you do not get to decide that for someone else. I’m so sorry, Nikkie, that you went through that, but I applaud how you handled it.— Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) January 14, 2020
me while watching nikkietutorials pic.twitter.com/hQjx3xctRT— murs (@murigregori) January 14, 2020
me & the girls searching for the person who threatened to out nikkietutorials pic.twitter.com/19BeJVFGpG— daiso did me dirty (@ZOOWEEMAMI) January 14, 2020
Big congratulations to @NikkieTutorials for coming out ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 you go girl! pic.twitter.com/4U52y93cnb— artsysimshi (@artsysimshi) January 14, 2020
whoever blackmailed nikkie tutorials i’m coming for your ASS pic.twitter.com/K7SKtqODkQ— 𝕟𝕖𝕧 (@goodxnightngo) January 14, 2020