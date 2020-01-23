WATCH: Busiswa shares inside look at IvyParkXadidas launch in Joburg
Local star Busiswa shared a video clip documenting the launch party in Johannesburg of the IvyParkXadidas collection.
Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, the "Ngoku" hitmaker shared a video using "My Power" as the audio, the song from "The Lion King: The Gift" which she is featured on, and shows what went down at the launch party.
Other celebrities at the party included Shekhinah, FAKA member Desire Marea and Moonchild Sanelly.
That MOMENT when I got "The Gift" 😉 #adidasxIVYPARK @adidasza— Busiswa Gqulu (@busiswaah) January 23, 2020
Song: My Power by @beyonce × @busiswaah × @amnija_ × @yemialadee x @Moonsanelly × @TierraWhack
--
🎥: @pedrothe3rd pic.twitter.com/4ommi5UmiV
The "Banomoya" hitmaker was one of the few celebrities who received the IvyParkXadidas collection from Beyoncé - in fact, she's most likely the South African celebrity who received a PR package from Queen Bey.
To add more flair to the collection, she went and did the exact Ivy Park braids Beyonce had in the promo images and ELLE Magazine shoot.
Queen B* things!! @weareivypark Hair by: @beezybraidsza_
Here are more pics of Busiswa rocking the collection.
MOOD 4 EVA - #Ivyparkxadidas / @weareivypark/ @adidas —- —- 📸 : @pedrothe3rd
