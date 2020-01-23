WATCH: Busiswa shares inside look at IvyParkXadidas launch in Joburg









Busiswa. Picture: Instagram Local star Busiswa shared a video clip documenting the launch party in Johannesburg of the IvyParkXadidas collection.

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, the "Ngoku" hitmaker shared a video using "My Power" as the audio, the song from "The Lion King: The Gift" which she is featured on, and shows what went down at the launch party.

Other celebrities at the party included Shekhinah, FAKA member Desire Marea and Moonchild Sanelly.

The "Banomoya" hitmaker was one of the few celebrities who received the IvyParkXadidas collection from Beyonc é - in fact, she's most likely the South African celebrity who received a PR package from Queen Bey.





To add more flair to the collection, she went and did the exact Ivy Park braids Beyonce had in the promo images and ELLE Magazine shoot.

Here are more pics of Busiswa rocking the collection.