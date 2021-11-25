WATCH: Cassper Nyovest shows off his new jewellery worth over a million bucks

Part of hip hop culture is artists wearing jewellery. It’s something that has been happening for years. It seems like when you have some rocks and heavy jewellery, other artists respect you, seeing that you’re successful. Multi-award winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is one of the artists who likes showing off his success by purchasing expensive things. From fast cars, mansions, and jewellery, his assets prove that he is moneyed.

Nyovest took to social media to show off his early birthday gift. He bought himself an icy watch and chain that cost 70 000 pounds (R1 483 547,39). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) He bought an Audemars Piguet diamond watch, a diamond chain and a Family Tree pendant with diamonds. “New chain alert. Early birthday Gift. Dropped 70 000 pounds 💷 not Rands. It's been a good year!!! Don Billiato!!!,” he told his 5.1 million Instagram followers.