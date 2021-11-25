WATCH: Cassper Nyovest shows off his new jewellery worth over a million bucks
Part of hip hop culture is artists wearing jewellery. It’s something that has been happening for years. It seems like when you have some rocks and heavy jewellery, other artists respect you, seeing that you’re successful.
Multi-award winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is one of the artists who likes showing off his success by purchasing expensive things. From fast cars, mansions, and jewellery, his assets prove that he is moneyed.
Nyovest took to social media to show off his early birthday gift. He bought himself an icy watch and chain that cost 70 000 pounds (R1 483 547,39).
He bought an Audemars Piguet diamond watch, a diamond chain and a Family Tree pendant with diamonds.
“New chain alert. Early birthday Gift. Dropped 70 000 pounds 💷 not Rands. It's been a good year!!! Don Billiato!!!,” he told his 5.1 million Instagram followers.
It is no surprise that he would spend so much money on jewellery. Nyovest loves luxury. On his baby mama's birthday, he bought her a Rolex watch.
The Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 with a bright blue diamond set and a jubilee bracelet costs R164,900.
“It's Baby Mom's birthday, so I bought her her first Rolex. Here's a video of me surprising her. Shout out to @the_watch_channelsa for helping me find the perfect piece. A 31mm date just with a factory diamond dial. Happy birthday Mama ka Boy @bexxdoesitbetter . Love you forever! You are a real one!,” wrote Nyovest.
Cassper will be turning 30 on December 16.