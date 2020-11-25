WATCH: Costa Titch, Dee Koala give props to local designers in new music video

Local hip hop artists Costa Titch and Dee Koala recently dropped a music video for their trap single, “We Deserve Bettr”, where they feature local fashion.

Shot in Cape Town, the video brought together stylists, fashion designers and rebels from the creative industry.

Mzukisi Mbane, the founder of Imprint, whose designs also feature in the video, said he is happy to collaborate with other creatives.

Mbane said: “It was an amazing opportunity to have new stars like Costa Titch and Dee Koala wear my creations in a powerful story such as 'We Deserve Bettr' – it puts a spotlight on my brand as part of edgy urban youth culture.”

He added: “I liked the fact that the looks in the video went beyond the usual flashy hip-hop fashion. To also have a message about empowering the next generation and the creative industry to pursue their dreams and take their financial power back is also so significant at this time.”