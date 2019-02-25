Kendall Jenner. (Picture: Instagram)

Last night the most prestigious award ceremony, the Academy Awards, took place in Beverly Hills where winners went home with their Oscar statues. But before heading home many celebs popped in at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and the stars changed into different outfits from what they wore at the official awards.

We saw celebs at the Vanity Fair party that we didn’t see at the awards ceremony which meant we got to see outfits at the party that we didn't see at the awards.

Some of those outfits were amazing but, as always, there were some that were not so great. Kendall Jenner's jaw-dropping outfit was one of those.

Kendall Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The leggy model showed way more than anyone wanted or needed to see. She wore a revealing black sequin halter dress with thigh (one could say waist) high slits.

The slits were so high that it was quite obvious that the 23-year-old wasn't wearing underwear.

One wrong step, or a slight breeze, and her private bits would have been on display.

Kendall Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She attended the event with Caitlyn Jenner.















