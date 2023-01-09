WATCH: DIY hacks to get your white sneakers looking as good as new

Covid introduced us to many DIY (do it yourself) tricks that have been in existence but weren’t that popular. If you own a pair of white Nike Air Force1 sneakers, you would know that after years of wearing them, they tend to lose their original colour, like many white clothing items.

Many people struggle with getting them to be white again, but if you are one of those people, there might be a solution for you. Boostsfeed posted a video on Instagram showing people how you can clean your sneakers using household products. All you need is Colgate toothpaste, white vinegar, dishwashing liquid and bicarbonate of soda.

You mix all the ingredients in a bowl and then use an old toothbrush to scrub the sneakers and wipe with a cloth or tissue paper, and your sneakers will be good as new. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @BOOSTSFEED (@boostsfeed) However, this is not something you should do with every wash only when necessary or when you need to remove tough stains or else the shoe’s material may dry out. There is also another DIY hack for keeping your sneakers white.

