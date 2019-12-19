Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Natural History Museum in Londo. Picture: AP Photo

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge has had to step up her fashion game since Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, came onto the royal scene. Meghan brings a subtle hint of Hollywood celeb style to the often-conservative British royals.

Even though Kate has always had her own distinctive style - a mix of the classics - she occasionally adds more modern and trendy pieces to her looks.

This year she has taken her impeccable sense of style to iconic status.

During their official visit to Pakistan in October, the mother of three showed a side of her that Princess Diana would have been proud of.