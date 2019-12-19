Britain's Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at The Natural History Museum in Londo. Picture: AP Photo

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge has had to step up her fashion game since Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, came onto the royal scene. 

Meghan brings a subtle hint of Hollywood celeb style to the often-conservative British royals.

Even though Kate has always had her own distinctive style - a mix of the classics - she occasionally adds more modern and trendy pieces to her looks. 

This year she has taken her impeccable sense of style to iconic status. 

During their official visit to Pakistan in October, the mother of three showed a side of her that Princess Diana would have been proud of. 

Her modern yet sophisticated take on traditional modest wear is undoubtedly the highlight of her year in fashion. 

She even managed to look elegant having a bit of fun on the cricket pitch at the National Cricket Academy.

We even saw the Duchess wearing trousers, something she rarely does, when she attended the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. She paired the wide-legged black pants with a purple pussy-bow blouse.

On another occasion she once again wore a wide-leg pants in olive which she wore with a burgundy high-neck sweater.

No one wears a coat dress better than Kate. She brightens up those grey winter days in brights while she easily wears classical dark without looking drab.

The double breasted bright coat-dress she wore for the Commonwealth Day services was effortlessly chic. 