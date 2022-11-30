WATCH: Fashionistas cut up and dump their Balenciaga items in the trash on TikTok

Even the most loyal Balenciaga lovers have turned their back on the brand and gone as far as destroying any garments from the luxury fashion label they own. Using the hashtag #BoycottBalenciaga fashionistas have taken to TikTok to share their disgust as they protest the fashion house for using two young girls in their controversial advertising campaign that shows the children holding teddy bears in bondage-like gear.

Story continues below Advertisement

The TikTok videos show people destroying and dumping every Balenciaga item they own. From bags to shoes, the items are cut up, slashed or simply stacked up in a pile and thrown in the bin. TikTok user Jeweliebugg’s video captioned: “@balenciaga you’re disgusting. I will never buy from you again” has gone viral with over 11 million views. The video shows her collecting all her Balenciaga bags and dumping them in the trash can.