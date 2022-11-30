WATCH: Fashionistas cut up and dump their Balenciaga items in the trash on TikTok

Even the most loyal Balenciaga lovers have turned their back on the brand and gone as far as destroying any garments from the luxury fashion label they own.
Using the hashtag #BoycottBalenciaga fashionistas have taken to TikTok to share their disgust as they protest the fashion house for using two young girls in their controversial advertising campaign that shows the children holding teddy bears in bondage-like gear.
The TikTok videos show people destroying and dumping every Balenciaga item they own.
From bags to shoes, the items are cut up, slashed or simply stacked up in a pile and thrown in the bin.
TikTok user Jeweliebugg’s video captioned: “@balenciaga you’re disgusting. I will never buy from you again” has gone viral with over 11 million views. The video shows her collecting all her Balenciaga bags and dumping them in the trash can.
@jewliebuggg @balenciaga you’re disgusting. I will never buy from you again.😢 #balenciaga #fyp ♬ original sound - FYP
Another video by Chloe Henny captioned: “I honestly feel sick to my stomach but can’t say that I am surprised”. With over 1 million views, in her video you see her slash her green Balenciaga hoodie then adds it to a pile of other items which include a pair of sneakers, T-shirt and even a pair of sunglasses.
@chloehenny I honestly feel sick to my stomach but can’t say that I’m surprised tbh! 😰 #boycottbalenciaga #balenciaga #balenciagaphotoshoot #balenciagagate #viral ♬ Spooky, quiet, scary atmosphere piano songs - Skittlegirl Sound
“This brand should be cancelled immediately there’s excuse or apology that can fix this - the references were clear as daylight” said TikTok user Navigator Music. The video shows him cutting Balenciaga sneakers and a T-shirt saying, “I don’t believe what you believe. You’re dead. Your trainers are dead. Your clothing’s dead. What your brand represents is dead.”
@navigatormusic This brand should be cancelled immediately there’s excuse or apology that can fix this - the references were clear as daylight ❌ #navigatormusic #balenciaga #fashion #boycott #cancel #kanyewest #kimkardashian ♬ Inspirational Background Music ( warm, motivation, determined, cinematic ) - four_track