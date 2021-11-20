WATCH: How to slay the Revenge Dressing Trend of Summer 2021

Fashion historians have noted how important a role fashion designers played in the wake of World War 2. With the world needing a bit of joy and upliftment, fashion designers like Christian Dior came to the fore and changed the world of fashion forever.

He launched the New Look in Paris, returning women’s fashion to an overtly feminine silhouette. It was groundbreaking and injected a new style that the world soon fell in love it. There was hope and a lust for life after a time of death and despair. The past 20 months have been filled with death and despair. And fashion, more than anything, is what allowed us to look beyond hopelessness.

That is the power of fashion and it's even more prevalent this season with the Revenge Dressing Trend. Coined after Diana, Princess of Wales, who wore a sexy dress ahead of Prince Charles’ infamous interview admitting to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Revenge Dressing Trend has taken a life of its own, thanks to many people going back to wearing their best clothes and dressing up to the nines, sometimes for no reason. From glittering garments and deluxe fabrics, women, men and non-binary people are throwing caution to the wind and making sure they are looking fabulous this season.

Dump the bedroom slippers for the fancier velvet heels and loafers and get dressed for the party season. PICTURE: Unsplash With special occasions including delayed weddings, reunions and brunch dates happening more frequently, everyone is doing the most to make sure they make up for the lost time in the glamour stakes. Nontando Mposo, Editor-In-Chief of Glamour South Africa, said that it’s not surprising that people want to be wearing their favourite garments again and looking their best. “It’s been 20 months of WFH and comfort dressing in lounge wear and collar dressing (dressing up from the waist up for virtual meetings),” she said.

“Most of us are back at the office, social gatherings and events are a thing again. It’s time to shed some clothes and enjoy being out and about again.” Her sentiments were echoed by Nicci Breger of Nicci Boutiques. “I’ve been saying it’s revenge buying because after being confined in their homes, people are finally coming out and embracing life once again. “I think with this positivity comes the opportunity to embrace new trends and the amazing new colours that are on-trend right now, like the beautiful turquoises, the lemons, the pinks.

“From our point of view, we will see people experiment more with colour, which they weren’t too comfortable with doing previously. People are having fun with fashion and they have embraced that aspect of fashion. It’s an opportunity to come out of our comfort zone and style rut, which can be ageing and boring and get ready to push boundaries and embrace looks they have never done before. Personally, I am loving the texture of fabrics, the embellishments, embroidery, trims... It’s luxe dressing.” Tips from Nontando Mposo Lace up Sandals: These are the hottest shoes for Spring, they come in fun and bold colours as well as neutral tones. I love the square and oval shapes. Wear them with a mini skirt, a knee length dress/skirt or even tie them over jeans.

Colour Blocking: Yes, yes! Colour blocking is back... like a Yo-Yo, it comes and goes! Have fun, mixing and matching bright and solid colours of separates. Break the two colours with a belt to accentuate your waist and curves. The revenge dressing trend will see people experiment more with colour, which they weren’t too comfortable with doing previously. PICTURE: Unsplash Siri, it’s time to party: Pair your dancing shoes with a sequin or sparkly sexy number, it’s time to hit the dance floor! Experiment with sequin pants as well as these will take you from day to night if worn with the right top and shoes. Green with Envy: It is the colour for the season and it looks good with just about everything, from dresses, suits and even shoes and accessories.