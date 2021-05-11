WATCH: Jay-Z’s exquisite jewellery takes the shine on ’Sorry Not Sorry’

Dj Khaled dropped another one.

In his 12th studio album titled Khaled Khaled, he has a song called Sorry Not Sorry, where he features Nas, Jay-Z and James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive.

On the Sorry Not Sorry music video that dropped on April 30 this year, it looks like Hov and Nas squashed their long time beef as the men are smoking cigars and playing blackjack.

Their beef started in 1996 when Nas allegedly failed to show up to a recording session for JAY-Z’s song Bring It On from his debut record Reasonable Doubt.

After many years of dissing each other, we’re happy that Khaled brought the rappers together to produce a smash song that has over 15 million views on YouTube since it premiered.

WATCH: Sorry Not Sorry video

Besides his hot verse that has vocals from Beyoncé, Jay Z also has the most desirable outfit on on the music video.

He looks dapper in a black notch lapel tuxedo and a pearl brooch.

We also love his thick dreadlocks, but it’s the jewellery that catches the most attention.

The Magna Carter Holy Grail hitmaker is wearing a big ring with halo diamonds.

You can tell from the visuals that it probably weighs a gram and is costly, too.

He completed the look with a matching bracelet with colour-block diamonds.

Meanwhile, Khaled recorded a video of himself crying after his latest album debuted number one on the Billboard 200.