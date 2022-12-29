WATCH: Jewellery made from sperm has gone viral on TikTok and we’ve found out why

If common gemstones like diamonds, sapphires or even your run-of-the-mill rose quartz are not your vibe and you’re looking for something different, something unique, then sperm jewellery might be just what you’re looking for. Yes, I said it, jewellery pieces made of sperm.

When I came across Canadian clay artist Amanda Booth’s TikTok video about one of her latest Jizzy Jewellery pieces, a sterling silver ring, I was just as shocked as you are right now, and of course, I had to find out more. My first reaction was why? Why would anybody want to have a piece of jewellery made out of male bodily fluid? In one of her pinned posts, she gives a number of reasons why.

“Mainly to represent the intimacy and passion that they have in their relationship. Some do it for kinks. Some do it as jokes. Some do as a little inside thing between them and their partner. Vasectomy gifts. And also have people do it represent their fertility journeys.” ♬ original sound - ✨Amanda Booth✨ @amandaldbooth Replying to @ari the big questions… WHY #jizzyjewellery You might be wondering where the sperm comes from. Booth explains that clients send in their own samples. “Nobody is getting random samples or random materials from other people. If you want Jizzy Jewellery, you have to send in your own jizz or your partner’s jizz. I’m not out here selling some random semen,” she explains.

The Jizzy sterling silver ring video has gone viral with over 15 million views and 1.1 million likes. ♬ original sound - ✨Amanda Booth✨ @amandaldbooth Cute #jizzyjewellery During the video, she explains the process as she shows how the ring is made. The semen is turned into a powder and then incorporated into clay. In this particular instance, the client wanted pink opalescent flakes included. She then created a small heart bead from the clay and strung it with the silver wire which makes up the band for the ring.

