WATCH: Kim Kardashian West finally gets the IvyParkXadidas PR drop
Fashion / 29 January 2020, 10:47am / Lifestyle Reporter
After much speculation, if she would receive the IvyParkXadidas PR drop, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West shared videos and pictures of her orange box.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star couldn't be more overjoyed to join the select of celebrities to receive the coveted Ivy Park PR drop.
In her stories, Kim is seen showing off the collection, posing in front of the box while wearing some of the pieces and does a runway walk to "Run The World (Girls)" by Beyoncé.
She also shared an apology for congratulating the Queen Bey so late.
However, the BeyHive didn't believe she was sent the collection and claimed that she bought it, but Kim's fans came to her defense, taking the troll further by stating that Kim's collection was custom made.
She even has a jumpsuit that no one has received.
Guys...KIM K WILL ALWAYS HAVE THE LAST LAUGH.Yall never learn😂😂
I think Kim K actually got it around the same time as everyone else. She's just strategic 😂 she needs to make sure that only she gets the attention when she shares the news with the rest of us. So that it ends up being about her and the collection instead of any other celebs.🏆 https://t.co/OovNXtJLAZ