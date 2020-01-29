



Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star couldn't be more overjoyed to join the select of celebrities to receive the coveted Ivy Park PR drop.





In her stories, Kim is seen showing off the collection, posing in front of the box while wearing some of the pieces and does a runway walk to "Run The World (Girls)" by Beyoncé.

She also shared an apology for congratulating the Queen Bey so late.

However, the BeyHive didn't believe she was sent the collection and claimed that she bought it, but Kim's fans came to her defense, taking the troll further by stating that Kim's collection was custom made.





She even has a jumpsuit that no one has received.

Guys...KIM K WILL ALWAYS HAVE THE LAST LAUGH.Yall never learn😂😂 — phupho gumede K (@phuphogumedek) January 29, 2020

I think Kim K actually got it around the same time as everyone else. She's just strategic 😂 she needs to make sure that only she gets the attention when she shares the news with the rest of us. So that it ends up being about her and the collection instead of any other celebs.🏆 https://t.co/OovNXtJLAZ — Lebo Ndlovu (@LeboNdlovu_) January 29, 2020

Not only did she get the full thing. We haven’t seen this piece on anyone else 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bg3YS55Amy — Saint Shannon (@shannon_sense) January 29, 2020

I think it’s custom made. Then in her story she writes “who run” arga man Kim K man she annoys me 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AtNDICiUPw — 🚀🚀🚀 (@_STARGIIRL_) January 29, 2020

In other news, Kim also launched her new Skims range.