Lira with her Barbie doll. (Supplied)

Lira becomes the first African to have a Barbie doll in her honour. “I am proud to announce that I have been awarded a one-of-a-kind Lira Barbie doll, as part of Barbie’s 60th Anniversary Shero campaign” announced South African musician Lerato "Lira" Molapo on her social media page.

The singer, popularly known Lira, has become “the very first African to be bestowed with this honour”.

Lira’s doll is an addition to Barbie's 60th anniversary Shero campaign created to inspire girls across a wider spectrum.

“The Barbie brand believes girls should never know a world, job, or dream women haven't conquered. Through our global role model program, we are shining a spotlight on inspiring women, such as LIRA, to show girls they can be anything” says Lisa McKnight, General Manager and Senior Vice President, Barbie.

Lira with her Barbie doll. (Supplied)

Other role models who have been selected to form part of this collection include Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, British supermodel Adwoa Aboah, actress Yara Shahidi and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

South Africa's @Miss_LIRA becomes the first African woman to have a #Barbie made in her image 🙌🏾. It's all part of Barbie's 60th anniversary celebrations.#ANAplus#AfricaRise

Video by @Kim_M_Kay pic.twitter.com/tkdlKaZJc9 — African News Agency (@AfriNewsAgency) August 7, 2019

“I’m deeply honoured to be Barbie’s first African role model and am excited to align with brand that is on a mission to show girls more diverse role models,” said LIRA. “I have always been someone who endeavours the celebration of my skin tone and natural hair, and it is amazing to see this reflected in my doll. This is an enormous gesture and affirmation that the world is celebrating Africa for who we are, and I am very grateful.”