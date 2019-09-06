Zozibini Tunzi modeled for Maxhosa at New York Fashion Week. Picture: Twitter.
South Africa's newly crowned beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi is currently in New York for the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 20 collections (NYFW) which is currently taking place at Spring Studios until September 14. 

The current Miss SA wowed the crowd when she opened the show for the acclaimed designer, Laduma Nongxolo of Maxhosa. Tunzi donned an exquisite Mpondoland-inspired gown, strutting the runway while  'Ndod'emnyama' by Black Coffee featuring Samthing Soweto played in the background. 


Tunzi is  exhilarated to be in the city that never sleeps and these are some of her best moments. 



In October, New York Fashion Week designers will be in the Mother City (Cape Town) to showcase their luxury collections.