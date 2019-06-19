Nadia Nakai. Picture: Twitter.

Nadia Nakai brought the heat to the Castle Lite Unlocks event on Tuesday with her sexy outfit that showed her buttocks and vagina.



Tweeps probably thought the local rapper was kidding when she named her upcoming album Nadia Naked but last night proved that the Bragga loves nudity and there’s nothing you can do about it.





At the event held at The TicketPro Dome where she was one of the performers, the "Naaa Meaan" hit-maker wore a green snake print bodysuit that exposed her buttocks. She paired it with a matching bomber jacket and waist length snake boots, showing no care in the world.









Twitter users didn’t seem to like the idea of Nadia being “naked." Some were judging her by saying she should just go butt naked since she doesn’t want to dress.









Her fans quickly jumped to her defense saying she’s living up to the album's name, "Nadia Naked".



