The Vodacom Durban July is all about fashion, stars and the splendour of premium horse racing. Something Prince Thabiso Mkhize (@PrinceThabz) understands PICTURE: Nqobile Mbonambi

South Africa’s celebrities have an interesting relationship with Africa’s Premier horse race meet, the Vodacom Durban July, which is taking place in Greyville on Saturday, July 6.



There’s always a feeling that they were not aware of the calibre of event they are going to. You find them in evening-wear, the spikiest heel and tuxedos.





And then at the post-party, they wear the outfit they should have worn at the actual event.





So instead of asking celebrities for tips on how to rock the VDJ, we spoke to designer and stylist, Prince Thabz, on how to dress appropriately and on theme, while still looking so elegantly chic, you wouldn’t be omitted from the VIP suites at Royal Ascot.





For the Vodacom Durban July, Mkhize is hoping that people look beyond the usual. “This theme requires us to think out of the box. There’s so much that can be done with it- from a celebration of our mineral wealth, to our wildlife. The trick is to do it really well and modern.”

For those who haven’t found an outfit as yet, he suggests playing around with an African print and also an animal print, as he has done with his cobalt blue and white print blazer, paired with blue trousers and bowtie.

South Africa - Durban - 25 June 2019 - Fashion designer Prince Mkhize of Prince Bespokes showcasing one of his designed suits which will be seen at the Vodacom Durban July 2019. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)

His other look is a more daring leopard print trench coat with matching pants and paired with a black wingtip shirt and velvet bowtie.

“The key to getting race day style correct, is knowing what time you will arrive, whether your outfit will transition well for the evening and also to dress for the season. It’s winter, so you can have fun with your garments, while still looking event and season appropriate.”





