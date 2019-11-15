Designed and crafted in Cape Town, the spectacular piece features 798 diamonds. Picture: Supplied

Inspired by the South African King Protea and Pinchusion flower, the Desert Rose ring has become the show stopper at the prestigious Salon Art + Design Fair in New York City which runs from November 14 - 18, 2019. Designed and crafted in Cape Town, the spectacular piece features 798 diamonds.

Created at the Shimansky jewellery manufacturing workshop in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, the breathtaking Desert Rose features ethically sourced South African diamonds, totalling 24.13ct, complimented by 42 tsavorite gems weighing 3.11ct, and the centrepiece, a desert rose crystal from Namibia, set in 58.80g 18ct gold.

The Shimansky Desert Rose ring retails for about R600 000.

The ring features 798 diamonds. Picture: Supplied

The design was inspired by South African Fynbos in particular the Pincushion and King Protea, while the ring gets its name from the Desert Rose crystals which are the central focus, enclosed by “petals” of gold and diamond with “stamens” of gold and tsavorite.

Desert Rose crystals are found in arid regions across the world including Southern Africa – often in clusters resembling bunches of roses shaped by nature through the action of wind and water. Traditionally they are valued for metaphysical properties and have been popular with shaman throughout history.

The centrepiece is a desert rose crystal from Namibia. Picture: Supplied

Capetonians and visitors to the Mother City will be able to experience the Desert Rose when it goes on display at The Cape Town Diamond Museum from December until the end of January 2020.

In a first for the country, South African jewellery design house Shimansky was selected to join a line-up of international fine jewellery design houses for an exhibition titled The Protagonist - celebrating the best in mindful and sustainable fine jewellery and curated by Vogue Italia for the Salon Art + Design Fair.