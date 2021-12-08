WATCH: Stickers and a plastic snow globe is what angry TikToker found in her R13K Chanel advent calendar

By JENNIFER HASSAN Christmas might not be cancelled this year, but fashion house Chanel just might be – at least by underwhelmed customers and angry social media users.

The luxury brand promised fans an advent calendar "unlike any other", filled with surprises they "could treasure for years to come". Shaped like an oversized Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle, the limited edition calendar is made up of 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, which creators said would include an array of treats including make-up and perfume. But for many who spent more than $800 (about R12 700) on the calendar, opening the doors resulted in limited luxuries and a lot of disappointment, which customers say came in the form of a magnet, stickers, a plastic snow globe and an empty branded pouch.

@eliseharmon Reply to @kellykillahbeebes ♬ The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) - Nat King Cole Trio It was the stickers, that some mistook for temporary tattoos, that angered Elise Harmon, a TikToker who has since gone viral for her public unboxing of the item. "This has to be a joke," she said as she examined the surprise. "Stickers? Stickers?" she shrieked as she revealed the item behind door No. 9 – a door she said had appeared "promising" on the surface. @eliseharmon Reply to @jennyshopesanddreamsdied ♬ A Holly Jolly Christmas - Instrumental Christmas Music According to the Chanel product description, the calendar does indeed include a varied selection of stickers – with sticker sets hiding behind at least four of its doors. Some are for the computer, one sticker is 3-D and others are "inspired by N°5 (perfume) and its aesthetic codes."

Harmon's video generated more than 15 million views and sparked calls for the brand to apologise on its social media accounts and explain the reasoning behind its "cheap and shameful" calendar. While Harmon rated the brand 10/10 for its packaging and praised its gift of a "mini" lipstick (No. 20) and hand cream (No. 7), she claimed the fashion house blocked her on TikTok following her bewildered review of its first calendar. "Chanel just blocked me," she said in an Instagram video, although the brand told British media that it had never had an active presence on the platform, which is why its account "appears empty" to visitors.

On Instagram, where the company has more than 47 million followers, social media users would not stop complaining about the expensive festive treat. "Bro stop selling the advent calendar," wrote one user on a post Chanel had shared to tease an upcoming film from its Métiers d'Art show which will be in Paris on Tuesday. "You think your customers are only worthy of some stickers and temporary tattoos," wrote another.

On Monday, the brand apologised for the mishap. "We are sorry that this calendar may have disappointed some people," Chanel said, according to The Guardian. "The exclusive content of the calendar has always been fully detailed on our website chanel.com as well as on the packaging of the product: 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, containing full-size perfume and make-up products, miniatures and souvenirs all stamped with Gabrielle Chanel's lucky number."

Advent calendars have always been a beloved feature of the run-up to Christmas for many – and can spark a surprising amount of anger when customers feel disappointed. In Britain, confectionery companies including Celebrations and Cadbury sparked headlines after shoppers were disappointed by the types of goods hiding behind the windows. There was also an occasion when an advent calendar by sweet brand Percy Pig angered fans, who were mostly greeted by chocolate behind each door instead of the popular pink gummy sweet.