WATCH: Tshepo the Jean Maker shows us how to make jeans

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

Acclaimed South African designer Tshepo Tsala Mashego, who is known for making dapper suits and exceptional jeans, showed us how to make jeans.
Tshepo the Jean Maker, as he casually calls himself, posted a TikTok video on Instagram with "Nana Thula" playing on the background, a song by Kabza de Small, Mamphorisa and Njelic. 

The process includes lots of ironing, as well as stitching. 

Tshepo Jeans are not only popular in South African but internationally as well. 

Previously, Tshepo designed jeans  for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her South African Royal Tour in September last year. 

