WATCH: Tshepo the Jean Maker shows us how to make jeans

Tshepo the Jean Maker, as he casually calls himself, posted a TikTok video on Instagram with "Nana Thula" playing on the background, a song by Kabza de Small, Mamphorisa and Njelic.





The process includes lots of ironing, as well as stitching.





Here’s how we make a pair of jeans 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/bLdXMExGwp — T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) April 6, 2020

He had also shared how the prints his T-shirts. Made is South Africa 🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/Q0pkm2DyRO — T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) March 30, 2020

Tshepo Jeans are not only popular in South African but internationally as well.





Previously, Tshepo designed jeans for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her South African Royal Tour in September last year.



