WATCH: Tshepo the Jean Maker shows us how to make jeans
Acclaimed South African designer Tshepo Tsala Mashego, who is known for making dapper suits and exceptional jeans, showed us how to make jeans.
Tshepo the Jean Maker, as he casually calls himself, posted a TikTok video on Instagram with "Nana Thula" playing on the background, a song by Kabza de Small, Mamphorisa and Njelic.
The process includes lots of ironing, as well as stitching.
Here’s how we make a pair of jeans 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/bLdXMExGwp— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) April 6, 2020
He had also shared how the prints his T-shirts.
Made is South Africa 🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/Q0pkm2DyRO— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) March 30, 2020
Tshepo Jeans are not only popular in South African but internationally as well.
Previously, Tshepo designed jeans for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her South African Royal Tour in September last year.
About 4 weeks ago I got a call from the British embassy. The Duchess of Sussex placed an order for a pair of jeans and today she came to collect them personally.— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) September 30, 2019
Suprised her with a pair of dungarees for Archie and the rest is history#duchessofsussex #Tshepo 👑 pic.twitter.com/u9JLF9bbri
Tshepo Jeans also partnered with the Devil's Peak Lager and is celebrated in the streets of Soweto though wall-art painting.
Get a friend a gift in Isolation 👌🏿#Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/kC10AnJNx6— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) March 24, 2020
Somewhere in Soweto ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/xQ4Oeq42Gd
— T S H E P O (@TshepoJeans) April 2, 2020