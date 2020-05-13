WCW: Insta moms who are slaying during lockdown

The lockdown may be making a lot of people feel down and not look their best but these mamas are not backing down - they are here to slay.

Whether they're running errands or just chilling in the house, they are always serving even in the most basic outfits.

Mother's Day may have passed but everyday is a chance to celebrate on mommies and this Wednesday we are crushing on Instagram mothers who are slaying during the lockdown.

Lootlove

A mother to two beautiful twin girls, Lootlove is that mom who is always fashionable. She's a sneakerhead and her little ones are slowly following her footsteps.

Lootlove stunning in black with a touch of red.





Tshepi Vundla

Tshepi Vundla and her little one are always keeping us entertained. Siba, her son is a handful cutie who always keeps his mom on her toes. On Mother's Day, the duo wore matching denim outfits and we loved it.

Tshepi Vundla matching with her adorable son, Siba.

Ntando Duma

Just like her parenting skills, Ntando Duma's fashion sense is on top of the game. She always makes a statement without trying too hard.

Ntando Duma and her beautiful daughter, Sbahle.

Amanda Jingela

She might not be able to go out with her daughter as per usual but this Durban mom enjoys dressing up with her daughter and putting her in a stroller for fun walks around the yard.

Amanda Jiyela and her pretty daughter.

Siyamthanda Ndube

The fact that she can't go out doesn't her stop slaying. If anything, Ndude enjoys dressing up just to snap pictures around her yard.

Siyamthanda Ndube slaying in red.





Pictures: Instagram.