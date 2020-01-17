What to wear at The Sun Met 2020









Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Supplied Horse racing fanatics, fashionistas, and lovers of everything affluent grace yourselves for another edition of Africa’s Richest Race Day, The Sun Met.

Taking place at the Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town on February 1, this year’s prestigious event sees the likes of media mogul and businesswoman Bonang Matheba as well as Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at the forefront as the faces of the campaign.

Under the theme African Luxury: Visionaries, Matheba is not only the face of the event but will also bring House of BNG MCC as the official celebration partner.





“It is my great honour to join the celebration and the thrill of The Sun Met - Africa’s Richest Race Day. House of BNG and this year’s theme: African Luxury: Visionaries are a match made in heaven! We are excited to celebrate gorgeous fashion, the glamour of the races and all the lucky winners of the day!” said Matheba.





The "Being Bonang" star and the newly crowned Miss Universe will dazzle in Mzansi top designer, Palesa Mokubung.





The opulent fashion designer is the founder and creative director of the Mantsho. She is also the first African designer to partner with the Swedish fashion retailer H&M.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi in Mantsho. Picture: Supplied





As the lead designer of Sun Met 2020, Mokubung has designed jaw-dropping garments for the campaign shoot that features Miss Universe and Queen B.





“My vision for the Sun Met embodies African finesse and is inspired by a generation of Africans that are both global and still embrace their culture”, said Mokubung.





If you’re attending this event make sure you look your best in luxurious African couture because you’ll be rubbing shoulders with Mzansi’s A-listers of Black Coffee, Themba (formerly known as Euphonik), Da Capo, Trevor Stuurman, Holly Rey, Courtnaé Paul, Imprint ZA, Masa Mara, and Basel Grey- who will bring fashion and music to life as the official Visionaries of the event.





“We want to pay homage to the visionaries in 2020 by affording a platform at the Sun Met where creatives of all kinds can showcase their ideas through fashion, music, and horse racing – where imagination comes to life in all aspects,” said Anthony Leeming, Sun International Chief Executive Officer.





Black Coffee is one of the visionaries. Picture: Trevor Stuurman.





The fashion





For big events like these, many tend to stress in terms of what to wear, worry not, because we have got all the right tips for you. Firstly, understand that this is an affluent event and you need to look, and smell like money. Since the theme is African Luxury: Visionaries go big on bold prints.





For the ladies, a maxi dress with pops of colour will make you stand out. And for the gents, Africa belongs to all of us, don’t be shy to rock African prints suit.





Check out Trevor Stuurman’s line for some of the inspiration.





Accessories





This is the part where you get to show off. Any race day event is incomplete without accessories, hence you need to go big or go home, but be careful not to overdo it.





Make sure you find the balance. To help you look fly, we’ve summed up the top four accessories that you need to get right for the Sun Met.





-Fascinator- It’s a standard rule to wear a luxurious hat, ladies. If your outfit is a bit bland, make sure your fascinator is dramatic to add more flair.





This Masa Mara hat makes a great accessory for The Sun Met. Picture: Supplied





-Watches- Gentlemen, now is the time to show them who’s the master with a showstopper watch. Pull out the best one in the drawer.





-Handbags- Don’t carry too much luggage ladies, it will disturb your look. A micro purse is all it takes at such an event.





-Earrings- If your fascinator is already big, there’s no need for big earrings. Pearls will work just fine, depending on your outfit.





-Fragrances- Now that you already look like money, smell like it.





Gentlemen, for more style tops, check out Trevor Stuurman. Picture: Supplied





The Sun Met takes place at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, February 1.





General access tickets are available to purchase at R200. For ticketing information please visit www.ticketpros.co.za





Hospitality packages are available from R 2 000 ex vat per person. For more information on hospitality packages, visit: www.circa.co.za/event/the-sun-met-2020/



