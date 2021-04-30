What went down on day 1 of SA Fashion Week SS21 digital collections

Thursday night was the opening of South African Fashion Week Spring/Summer 21 (SS21) Digital Collections, shot at the Mall of Africa.

It was pleasing to see how designers have taken sustainable fashion to another level.

There were eye-catching garments made from plastic, recycled denim and off-cuts.

First to showcase were the emerging designers from the New Talent Search, and Artho Eksteen won the competition.

This season, he included a multi-disciplinary approach, combining fine art and fashion design.

His collection was inspired by the “Surrealist method of Exquisite Corpse," alternatively known as "Exquisite Cadaver”.

Artho Eksteen. Picture: LR Photography.

Fikile Sokhulu’s collection of red and white dresses was inspired by “Willow” – the tree’s adaptability to change to survive – and how planet Earth strives for an ecological balance within the forces of nature.

Fikile Sokhulu. Picture: LR Photography.

Micheal Ludwig, who made his SA Fashion Week debut, was inspired by “De-Gendered Geometry”.

He showcased his collection in a non-binary manner, combining the art and fashion design principles of proportion, colour, and silhouette.

Micheal Ludwig. Picture: LR Photography.

McAlpine used off-cuts to create the “Waste Not, Want Not” collection.

About the collection, she said: “From repurposing scrap fabrics, using leftover fabric from previous collections, zero-waste garments and breathing new life into some of our old favourites, the entire collection is the epitome of making use of what we have.”

McAlpine. Picture: LR Photography.

Named “A Clan Named Mdineka”, Saint Vuyo’s collection tells the personal story of the designer.

Saint Vuyo. Picture: LR Photography.

Meanwhile, Sipho Mbutho’s designs draw their essence from playful, imaginative tales of craftsmanship that explore freedom of self-expression.

Sipho Mbutho. Picture: LR Photography.

Romaria’s collection, titled ‘Balanced Contrast’, was inspired by yin and yang around the physical application of black and white as complementary contrasting colours, and how seemingly opposite forces can become interconnected to create balance.

Romaria. Picture: LR Photography.

Ezekhetho focused on multifunctional pieces that combine to provide a versatile and flexible wardrobe suitable for all occasions, while Erre had a range for sophisticated women.

Ezokhetho. Picture: LR Photography.

Lara Klawikowski used recycled, upcycled, and re-fabricated materials to create stunning dresses.

Lara Klawikowski. Picture: LR Photography.

Chiefs of Angles showcased a collection of rock stars, using second-hand, vintage, and dead-stock garments.

Black Coffee’s collection was rich in shades of olive green.

Black Coffee. Picture: LR Photography.

Showcasing tonight are Mmuso Maxwell, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Judith Atelier, Mantsho, The Bam Collective, Sober, Amanda Laird Cherry, Clive Rundle and Rubicon.