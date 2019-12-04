What you should wear to the 2020 Sun Met









A design by African athleasure brand Masa Mara. Pictures: Supplied The count down for the Sun Met 2020 is officially on! It will be held on February 1 at the Kenilworth Racecourse . With this season's theme being 'African Luxury: Visionaries', get ready to look your best in African finery. Think bold designs that come in sustainable and luxurious fabrics. The theme also calls on you to tap into your creativity and innovative side so you can stand out on the day. Queen of luxury and businesswoman Bonang Matheba will be bringing the House of BNG MCC as the Official Celebration Partner. Matheba and Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi are the official faces for the Sun Met 2020. Sun International has collaborated with a number of creative swho will be bringing their unique interpretation of African design, culture, and visual aesthetic. The visionaries include photographer Trevor Stuurman, fashion designers Masa Mara, Imprint ZA and Palesa Mokubung.

Entertainers include Courtnaé Paul and Holly Rey . Gareth Flusk, the Sun International Events & Entertainment Manager says “We want to pay homage to the visionaries. To introduce a platform where creatives of all kinds can showcase their ideas. To write and share their stories through fashion, music, tech and horse racing. Where imagination comes to life in all aspects”. Visionaries: Bonang Matheba and Zozibini Tunzi wearing Palesa Mokubung. “It’s about the vision for Africa and stepping into 2020 with a vision for who we are as Africans and showcasing the richness of what it means to be Africa. We are excited to see what everyone’s interpretation of the theme will be”, adds Flusk. Eli Gold of Masa Mara decodes the code for us. Tell us a little about your brand Masa Mara, it's aesthetic and ethos?

Masa Mara is a African athleasure brand that captures the harmony that exists between the past and the present; the traditional and the modern.

Designs honour the cultural wear of various tribes while blending these elements with urban active touch, with the aim of introducing traditional values to today's generation, while celebrating their innovation

What is your interpretation of the Sun Met 2020 theme 'African Luxury: Visionaries'?

Being African alone is being a visionary and a dreamer, we do everything with class and style in so many ways...we make things from nothing and we are even able to turn something that has no value to something with value. Now this is the time for Africans to show the world the Africa they have never seen.

What is your advice to attendees on going about choosing an outfit? Fashion is emotional, fashion is an expression, it is a language spoken by the brave ones and I would say that they should show who they truly are. Embrace your africaness and royalty.

