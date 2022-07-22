While we’re still shook at the massive interest rate hike, someone went and dropped R280K on a Hermès Birkin

Owning a Hermès Birkin is like owning a work of art or an exquisite piece of jewellery. The luxury bags are desired not only for their excellent handmade craftsmanship but because of the status of wealth that comes with it.

Because each of the bags is handmade by a single craftsperson it means that only a limited number of Birkins are produced. Acquiring one means joining the elite group of Birkin owners which includes some of the most popular celebrities. Famous Birkin owners include The Kardashian crew, Victoria Beckham and Jennifer Lopez. Cardi B has an impressive collection and now owns 26 bags! The most expensive Birkin in the world is the Himalaya Birkin bag with white gold and diamond hardware which was auctioned in 2016 for a whopping $300,168 (around R5 million).

On Thursday, a Hermès Fjord Leather Birkin 35 in black was sold in just eight minutes for R280000 by South Africa’s largest pre-owned and authenticated luxury reseller Luxity, making it the most expensive bag in South Africa. Hermès Fjord Leather Birkin The Hermès Fjord Leather Birkin 35 is crafted from durable fjord leather and features rolled leather top handles, a cross-over flap and a strap closure with palladium silver clasps and a palladium silver turn lock along with a hanging clochette with keys for the padlock. In 2021 Luxity sold a Hermès Togo Birkin bag for R220,000 within two minutes of being listed.

The luxury reseller currently has a Hermès Swift Leather Kelly Pochette Étoupe listed with an asking price of R250 000, making it the most expensive bag on sale in South Africa. Hermès Swift Leather Kelly Pochette Étoupe So if you’re keen to join the exclusive Birkin owner club, best you have at least R250 000 ready. Related video: