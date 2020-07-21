Who is David LaChapelle, the photographer behind Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy shoot?

American singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj broke the internet on Monday when she announced her pregnancy in the most spectacular way. Also known by her alter ego "Harajuku Barbie" or Barbie to fans, she did a virgin Mary photoshoot with acclaimed photographer, David LaChapelle. View this post on Instagram Nicki Minaj ~> with child <~ ©️David LaChapelle 2020 A post shared by David LaChapelle (@david_lachapelle) on Jul 20, 2020 at 10:20am PDT We congratulate Minaj for the pregnancy with her husband, Kenneth Petty, but let’s also give props to the man behind all the art. LaChapelle is an American photographer who has worked with many pop stars until he got tired, took a break, and went back.

Shooting Minaj’s pregnancy shoot wasn’t the first time LaChapelle has worked with the rapper as they previously worked together on a Mac campaign. On his two books, “Lost + Found Part I” and “Good News Part II,” which will be his final publications, LaChapelle will compile his old and new work where Nicki Minaj is also featured.

The photographer is known for capturing things that are out of the ordinary, making well-known people do unpopular things.

For example, in 2017 he took nudes of Miley Cyrus in a self-made prison. He also has a series of photographs that are inspired by the bible.

Here’s more of his best work: