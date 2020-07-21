Who is David LaChapelle, the photographer behind Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy shoot?
American singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj broke the internet on Monday when she announced her pregnancy in the most spectacular way.
Also known by her alter ego "Harajuku Barbie" or Barbie to fans, she did a virgin Mary photoshoot with acclaimed photographer, David LaChapelle.
We congratulate Minaj for the pregnancy with her husband, Kenneth Petty, but let’s also give props to the man behind all the art.
LaChapelle is an American photographer who has worked with many pop stars until he got tired, took a break, and went back.
Shooting Minaj’s pregnancy shoot wasn’t the first time LaChapelle has worked with the rapper as they previously worked together on a Mac campaign. On his two books, “Lost + Found Part I” and “Good News Part II,” which will be his final publications, LaChapelle will compile his old and new work where Nicki Minaj is also featured.
The photographer is known for capturing things that are out of the ordinary, making well-known people do unpopular things.
For example, in 2017 he took nudes of Miley Cyrus in a self-made prison. He also has a series of photographs that are inspired by the bible.
Here’s more of his best work:
𝐋𝐈𝐙𝐙𝐎⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ “Let’s find a place they say, somewhere far away ⠀ With no blacks no Jews or no Gays“ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ "𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐨 𝐈"-𝐌𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐄⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ @rollingstone 2020 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Chromogenic Print ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ©️David LaChapelle
ONE YEAR LATER🌊💨🌊👁👁💨👁👁TRAVIS !- for the TOTAL FREEDOM you gave me- Conceiving of the album cover! - IDOLS OF GOLD-interactive inflatable 4 astroWorld concert and album package👆🏽Their idols are silver and gold -psalm 115:4👆🏽BILLBOARD #1 album COVER of the YEAR🔥🔥🔥——4 letting me Photograph the albums covers while you were at a basketball game in Houston!! 💪🏾TRAVIS SCOTT 👉🏿⭐️ROCKSTAR⭐️Talk about TRUST🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🌪🌪🔥🌪🌪🌪🌪thank you 🔥 . .ARTISTS TRUSTING ARTISTS. LA FLAME 👉🏿👉🏿👉🏿👉🏿🎵👁👁 .golden idols ©️photograph David LaChapelle . .THANKYOU to my team for making my ideas and rough drawing come to life and all my art andphoto crew for your crazy talent!🔥🌪🌪🌪🔥🔥🔥🌊🌊🌊🔚🔜✝️👆🏽💨💨💨🌊🌊🌊 . #astroworld @travisscott #laflame #lookmomicanfly @david_lachapelle -⛪️little children keep yourself from idols 1John 5:21👆🏽#davidlachapellestudio @creativeexchangeagency🌈☄️🌈☄️🌈🔚🌈☄️🌈☄️🌈☄️🌈☄️🌈☄️🌈☄️🌈☄️🔜✝️👆🏽☄️🌈☄️🌈☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️👁👁☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴☄️🌴🤡🍄🤡🌈🍄🤡🌈🍄🤡🌈🍄🤡🍄🍄🤡🌈🍄🌈🍄🍄🤡🍄🌈🌈🍄🌈🍄🌈🍄🌈🍄🌈🍄🤡🍄🌈🌈🌈🍄🤡🌈
𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙮𝙧𝙪𝙨: 𝙄 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙠 𝙊𝙪𝙩 𝙊𝙛 𝙈𝙮 𝙊𝙬𝙣 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕 © 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 . Photo on box cover of LOST + FOUND - now going into 2nd edition printing !! . 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘺𝘰𝘶 @mileycyrus 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘶𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺! . . . #mileycryus #lostandfound #goodnews #taschen #davidlachapelle.