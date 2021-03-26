Who wore it best? Bonang vs Zozibini
It’s the battle of the fashionistas as Bonang Matheba and Zozibini Tunzi wear the same dress, in different ways, of course.
On Friday afternoon, Matheba posted an image of herself wearing a stunning sheer dress with crystals, by Warrick Gautier. To add more flair to the outfit, she put on a fur coat, completing the look with stunning teardrop earrings and a fringe bob wig.
However, she is not the first to rock that Warrick Gautier number.
At last year’s Miss South Africa pageant finale, where Tunzi was one of the judges, Miss Universe also wore the same dress. She didn’t add much to it though, but the earrings she was wearing matched so well. And so did her signature haircut.
How she styled it was much loved by the designer, he even reposted the picture on his Instagram page.
Tunzi took her words “cementing yourself” literally when she was crowned in 2019. Till today, she remains the longest-reigning Miss Universe ever and is still celebrated for her greatest quote.
“We should be teaching young girls to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself,” she once said.
Now, according to you, who do you think wore it best between these two amazing women? Follow the conversation by leaving a comment on our Facebook and Twitter pages @IOL_Lifestyle.