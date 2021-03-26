Who wore it best? Bonang vs Zozibini

It’s the battle of the fashionistas as Bonang Matheba and Zozibini Tunzi wear the same dress, in different ways, of course.

On Friday afternoon, Matheba posted an image of herself wearing a stunning sheer dress with crystals, by Warrick Gautier. To add more flair to the outfit, she put on a fur coat, completing the look with stunning teardrop earrings and a fringe bob wig.

However, she is not the first to rock that Warrick Gautier number.

At last year’s Miss South Africa pageant finale, where Tunzi was one of the judges, Miss Universe also wore the same dress. She didn’t add much to it though, but the earrings she was wearing matched so well. And so did her signature haircut.

How she styled it was much loved by the designer, he even reposted the picture on his Instagram page.