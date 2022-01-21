Who wore it better Kabza De Small or Murdah Bongz?
Share this article:
It is a celebrity culture for most famous people to wear expensive brands.
Amapiano artist Kabza De Small took to Instagram to show off his Rick Owens drip, one of the most luxurious fashion brands.
He wore the Rick Owens mega-laced cargo trousers with a matching jacket and boots.
While others seem to love his outfit, some feel like it’s a bit too much to wear all those ropes at once.
“I think if you wear the whole outfit, it looks messy. Maybe just the top or pants paired with something else that’s plain would’ve been good,” commented @Cindy_LooWoo.
Another Twitter user, @MondlyShezi said: “He could’ve rocked one piece at a time and matched it with plain black or beige, then yeah.”
Black Motion member Murdah Bongz also has a thing for the Rick Owen brand. However, unlike Kabza, he does tone it down either with a plain T-shirt or plain trousers instead of going fully in with ropes.
And yes, tweeps think that he does influence Kabza, but perhaps the “Abelele” hitmaker wanted to be cool like his peers.
What matters is that he’s comfortable, and some of his fans like the outfit.
“As weird as it may look to some people, but I totally love this fit,” commented @07_Noks.
Here are more reactions to Kabza’s outfit
Okay I’ll rock this 🥺🙏 https://t.co/c3O9ZllOn6— 🦴_NZORI_🦴 (@Sicelo_11) January 21, 2022
One item at a time would be much better https://t.co/IBpypVAEiR— maAndy (@SA_Ngubane) January 20, 2022
Kabza doesn’t care about anything but his music https://t.co/RBzAbq7GIn— J MONEY 💸💎 (@jeffmbambo_) January 20, 2022