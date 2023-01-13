Why Anna Sueangam-Iam’s evening gown at Miss Universe is our favourite

The 71st Miss Universe pageant is under way in New Orleans where more than 80 contestants from across the globe are vying for the crown. This week, the contestants participated in the preliminary round, showcasing their national costumes, swimwear and evening gowns.

Story continues below Advertisement

One of the evening gowns that caught our attention was Anna Sueangam-Iam’s, Miss Universe Thailand 2022. The “garbage beauty queen”, as she says she was called by some people, wore a stunning dress with hidden precious gems made from used aluminium pull-tabs of drink cans and Swarovski combined. Designed by Manirat, the floor-length dress with a high slit in the front was a tribute to her father, a garbage collector, street-sweeper mother, and a virtuous nun who was her great-grandmother.

“You must not get stuck with murky surroundings you were born into, but do believe you have the power to change your own life for the better,” said Sueangam-Iam. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe Thailand (@missuniverse.in.th) In other news, the Miss Universe organisation introduced its first-ever sustainable sashes.⁠ “The new sashes for the 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition will be made from 100% post-consumer recycled fabric and thread and with ethically produced rhinestones. We hope our commitment to sustainability will reduce the overall amount of plastic and waste in the environment. This is one small step of many we hope to make in the future as small actions by corporations and organisations will have the greatest impact on making a greener future for all."

Story continues below Advertisement