Women celebrate their month in Haute Afrika
Women's Month may be almost over but the celebrations haven't stopped.
Ahead of Heritage Month, African women started the #WomeninHauteAfrika challenge on social media to celebrate women wearing African prints and their culture.
Under the hashtag, one Twitter, @_thembelihle_ wrote a poem for all the African women.
It reads: “I am woman. I am harmony touch. I am skin soul. I am metaphors mind. I am melody voice. I am rhythm heart. I am sweat flawless. I am veins scars.
“I am the birth of life. I am the climax. I am the dawn. I am the end. I am scorned. I am a walking corpse.”
What better way to close this Women's Month that with these best looks of African women rocking #HauteAfrika couture.
Boity
She took it to France when she wore a stunning African print dress at this year’s Moët Moment.
Natasha Thahane
The actress looked ravishing in a maxi African print dress. We can’t wait to see more of such looks this summer.
Kgothatso Dithebe
Former Miss South Africa finalist always rocks it when it comes to African couture.
The Vilakazi’s
For their recent family photo shoot to announce the pregnancy of their second child, Yolanda and her family looked adorable in all green.
We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those, together. There has been joy, pain, LOVE, gratitude, disappointment, LOVE, gains, losses, LOVE, Katlehong, Maldives, LOVE, Kisses, Voetseks, LOVE, Strength, Fear, LOVE, good hair days and that thing on my head... And then LOVE once again... Then we try grow that, grow us and when we wanted to grow the family, God showed up... Eintlek... iVrou ispati maan, simithi, sigwinye ighabhu🤰🏾🙏🏿 @yonessalvv @khai.vilakazi Binda Mphephethwa 💪🏿 📸 : @aust_malema