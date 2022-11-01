Would you pay R7K for boots that look like medical shoes? Mzansi wants to know if medical aid will cover it

When I bought my first pair of Doc Martens back in the 90s I was teased because people thought they looked like black orthopaedic boots worn if someone had one short leg. Now, of course, you’re not one of the cool kids if you DON’T own a pair of Doc Martens.

There’s always that one trend that people hate at first, then eventually warm up to it and it becomes all the rage. However, we really have to draw a line somewhere! And these sneakers are where the line needs to be drawn, surely?

When sneaker specialist store Shelflife posted an image of a pair of boots from a brand called MSCHF that look identical to the medical boots one would wear while healing from a fractured ankle or any foot injury, people were left confused and amused. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHELFLIFE STORE (@shelflifestore) The price tag alone is ridiculous. Why would you possibly pay R6 999 for a pair of shoes that makes you look like you’ve just stepped out of the hospital? The hilarious responses to the Instagram post show that Mzansi is in agreement that the shoes should be reserved for medical purposes.

Many make reference to the fact they could be available for cheaper at hospitals and others straight-up mocked the ridiculous design. One person commented: “Must be a mistake, these boots are meant to be donated to ICU, plus they sell them one one, can’t be a pair” while another said: “Since when are medical walking boots sneakers?” Others wondered whether medical insurers would cover the cost of these sneakers saying, “These better have a medical aid plan when you buy them” and another commenting, “Gems wont cover it ... Maybe Discovery will”