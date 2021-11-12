Yaya Mavundla wears R2m necklace at Feather Awards

The BECOMING reality tv star changed into outfits last night. She first wore a dusty pink dress by Quiteria Atelier with Ndlovu jewellery rose eyes platinum earrings with 8 carat Rose Gold, finished with a total of Amazing 0.9 carats Round Brilliant Diamonds.

Yaya Mavundla wearing Quiteria Atelier.

For the second look, she wore a LawrenSon Junior gown with a rainbow bodice and paired it with a Ndlovu Jewellery necklace valued at over R2-million.

Inspired by the Power of Women, the necklace is made of 18 carat White Gold and finished with a total of 22 carats of Brilliant Round Diamonds. Meanwhile, the bracelet she wore is made of 18 carat White Gold and finished with 12 carats of Brilliant Round Diamonds.

Yaya Mavundla wearing a LawrenSon Junior gown and a Ndlovu Jewelley necklace. Pictures: Supplied

Speaking of her collaboration with Sorbet Group and Ndlovu Jewellery for the Feather Awards, Mavundla says: "I believe the red carpet should be a space where we as creatives should go all out to showcase an extended version of our brands and what we are about.