Yrsa Daley-Ward collaborates with H&M on loungewear collection

Using Daley-Ward’s quotes, H&M created a selection of comfortable loungewear pieces that unite the poet’s affirming words with more sustainably sourced materials.

Writer and storyteller Yrsa Daley-Ward has partnered with H&M on its latest collection.

Some of the quotes taken from Daley-Ward’s poems include “if you have to fold to fit in, it ain’t right” and “There will always be your heart”. The quotes are printed on selected garments to encourage confidence.

The statement pieces in the collection include seamless crop tops, oversized T-shirts, and the drop-shoulder hoodie, all made from sustainable materials.

The new H&M loungewear. Picture. Supplied.

The writer is thrilled to be working with the Swedish fashion company.