Yrsa Daley-Ward collaborates with H&M on loungewear collection
Writer and storyteller Yrsa Daley-Ward has partnered with H&M on its latest collection.
Using Daley-Ward’s quotes, H&M created a selection of comfortable loungewear pieces that unite the poet’s affirming words with more sustainably sourced materials.
Some of the quotes taken from Daley-Ward’s poems include “if you have to fold to fit in, it ain’t right” and “There will always be your heart”. The quotes are printed on selected garments to encourage confidence.
The statement pieces in the collection include seamless crop tops, oversized T-shirts, and the drop-shoulder hoodie, all made from sustainable materials.
The writer is thrilled to be working with the Swedish fashion company.
“It has been wonderful working with H&M on this sustainably sourced collection,” says Yrsa Daley-Ward. “I hope that this collection comforts, empowers and moves those who wear it, that they wear the words close to their hearts. We need to be empowered to have the strength and confidence to move through the world and achieve our dreams. You are your life’s work.”
Maria Östblom, of H&M, says the loungewear collection is a self-care package to fashion lovers.
“It’s been a difficult time for all of us, and we wanted to give a sense of self-love and self-care back to our customers with this collection. We are delighted with these contemporary pieces and their undoubted positivity, we hope and believe our customers feel the same,” says Östblom.
The collection dropped on July 29, nationwide.