

Durban Fashion Fair designers, Zama Mathe who heads up internationally acclaimed Durban-based luxury womenswear brand Zarth and award winning young menswear designer, Martin John Steenkamp – will be heading to Ghana for the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week (MBFW) in August this year.

Known as a global trade and networking event that showcases the work of designers and creative entrepreneurs from across the continent, MBFW is a three day event held from August 2-4 in Accra.





Since joining the Durban Fashion Fair family in 2016, Steenkamp’s career has grown in leaps and bounds. “I am very excited to be a part of such a career changing initiative that celebrates emerging talents such as myself. This will be my first international showcase and platform for showcasing my brand Martin John. It's such a humbling experience to have this opportunity to showcase my designs in Accra and to bring Durban talent to the ramp in Ghana,” Steenkamp said.





Martin Steenkamp designs. Picture: SDR





Zarth’s Zama Mathe, who has showcased in Ghana before, says it is both an honour and a privilege to represent her city, the Durban Fashion Fair and South Africa in Accra.





“My collection has a flirtatious take on today's woman. A combination of textures and playful detail, I am having fun accentuating a woman on the go,” she says.





Durban Fashion Fair programme manager, Sindi Shangase is happy that both designers are putting South Africa on the map.





Zarth designs. Picture: SDR



