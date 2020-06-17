Zara closes over 1000 stores worldwide

Well known Spanish fashion retailer, Zara is closing most of its stores across the globe.

Zara is one of many fashion brands that had to close business due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The retailer's parent company, Inditex, announced its plans to shut down between 1 000 and 1 200 stores over the next two years, and focus on online sales.

“Over the next few years, Inditex will be very active in developing its unique, fully integrated store and online model. Total annual capital expenditure during the period 2020-2022 will be around €900 million. The plan includes digital investments of c. €1 billion over the three years.

“Three key strategic areas: digitalisation, integration between stores and online, and sustainability. Stores will play a stronger role in the development of online sales due to their digitalisation and capacity to reach customers from the best locations worldwide.