The 22-year-old actress has teamed up with the designer for an exclusive Spring 2019 TommyXZendaya range - which is available from size 4 to 24 and features silhouettes and rainbow stripes - and the star debuted her collection at Paris's Theatre du Champs Elysees with a runway that was filled exclusively with models of colour.

Speaking backstage to US Elle, Zendaya said: "I want to make a show inspired by the women who made it possible for me to be in the position where I am now. Honestly, I just wanted to say 'thank you' to them through this show.

"I said to Tommy, 'If we do a show, this is what it needs to be about.' And Tommy said, 'Great. Go for it.' And he actually meant it. I mean, look."

The runway featured 59 black models - aged 18 to 70 - including the iconic 'Pull Up To The Bumper' hitmaker, Grace Jones, who joined the 1970s disco-themed runway and closed the high-energy show wearing a glittering bodysuit topped with a striped rainbow blazer.

Also on the catwalk were Winnie Harlow, Janiece Dilone, Debra Shaw, and Chrystèle Saint Louis Augustin, Jourdan Dunn, Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb, and Beverly Peele to name a few.

Model Pat Cleveland wears a creation as part of the Tommy Now ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

After the show, Zendaya tweeted: "I'm still in shock and so emotional and moved by this show...I'm speechless. Thank you a million times @TommyHilfiger #TommyxZendaya. (sic)"