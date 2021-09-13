Zendaya splurges on Bulgari yellow diamond ring and jokes that she gets a ’little employee discount’

Actress Zendaya has revealed she spent her hard-earned cash on a luxurious yellow diamond ring and jokes that she gets a ’little employee discount’. The 'Spiderman: Far from Home' star has revealed she made use of her "little employee discount" to treat herself to a luxurious gem from the high-end jeweller and she plans to leave it to her future grandchildren.

The Bulgari brand ambassador, who can be seen wearing the dazzling rock on the cover of British Vogue for the October issue of the magazine, shot by Craig McDean, said: "This is my splurge, my treat-myself. Zendaya is a Bulgari brand ambassador. Picture: Instagram She laughed: "I do get a little employee discount. "It feels like it's gonna be an heirloom, like one day I can give it to my grandchildren."

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old actress and her stylist, Law Roach, are working on building a collection of vintage pieces that can be re-worn over and over again by the 'Greatest Showman' star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) She told Vogue: "I want to reuse my clothes. "I want to be able to wear that dress again when I'm 40 and be like, 'This old thing?' Really finding good vintage pieces that I want to invest my money in."

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously admitted she "found herself" through her clothing choices. The 'Euphoria' star opened up about fashion and how it has made her more "confident". She said last year: "I just want to say thank you, first and foremost, to Bethann, you are an icon and a true trailblazer in this fashion industry, and I am grateful for all that you are and all that you continue to do. You inspire me every day.

"This is an incredible honour. It means the world to me. I think fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young. I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes. I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling, and to me, through clothes I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood." And Zendaya hopes to "improve" the industry and make it more inclusive. She added: "I hope to continue to be able to improve things until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I get to see every day. So, thank you so much. I’m so excited for the future of this industry and all the beautiful things that we have yet still to accomplish. Thank you."