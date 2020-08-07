Zendaya uses black designers on the cover of InStyle

American actress and singer Zendaya graces the cover of the September issue of InStyle magazine. On the cover that was shot by photography duo Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice, The “Greatest Showman” star rocked a one-shoulder red figure-hugging dress from Jason Rembert's Fall 2020 Aliétte collection. Zendaya for InStyle. Picture: ABDM Studio. For the subscriber editions, she donned a Hanifa colour block bare-back knife-pleat dress paired with Tori Soudan boots. For the inside issue, her stylist, Law Roach dressed her in a bouffant purple gown by Christopher John Rogers. She also wore Cushnie, Pyer Moss, Romeo Hunte, Thebe Magugu and Victor Glemaud. View this post on Instagram swipe right for a(nother) surprise. #zendaya A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Aug 6, 2020 at 5:30am PDT In the interview with Patrisse Cullors, Zendaya opened up about being in quarantine and managing her anxiety.

She told the gloss that she’s been trying to remain not just positive but grateful, especially where her health is concerned.

“I think this is a new chapter for me. There are a lot of people learning how to be creative during this time and learning how to leap while doing it safely in quarantine. It was interesting to experience that with my film Malcolm & Marie, and I'm proud of that. I also have so many beautiful projects to look forward to.

“How the world is going to be able to see them, I don't know. But that's when it's time to get even more innovative and figure out how we are going to exist in this industry with this new world,” she said.

Zendaya received her first Emmy nomination for Best Drama Actress for her role on Euphoria.