Zodwa Wabantu rocks up at VDJ without a mask, tells haters 'I'm the boss. Can't you see that?'

This year’s Vodacom Durban July was a glamorous affair. Even though the annual event was a virtual showcase, that didn’t stop many fashionistas from showing off their garments. Event organisers introduced a mask challenge in keeping with the “Butterflies” theme and making sure that all participants adhered to lockdown regulations concerning face masks. So social media users were left stunned when media personality Zodwa Wabantu rocked up at the VDJ without a mask. Dressed in a slinky outfit and flanked by bodyguards, the slay queen didn’t disappoint with her dramatic entrance as she exited a flashy sports car at the event. Posting the video to Instagram, Zodwa’s bodyguards, and even her doctor, were all seen wearing masks. Oblivious to this fact, the socialite made her way into the event.

It didn’t take long for her followers to ask why she wasn’t wearing a mask - a legal requirement now under stage 3 lockdown.

Her response was an unapologetic: "I'm the boss. Can't you see that?"

Just last week the reality TV star hit back at people labelling her a “predator” and “paedophile” for hitting on “Gomora” actor, Ntobeko Sishi.

After flirting with Ntobeko, Zodwa received a lot of flak, with many followers urging her to stop “preying on kids”.

In response, the exotic dancer posted a video saying: “But guys you are now undermining me. You are now calling me a predator and a paedophile. You say I am chowing young ones (Ben 110s). Which young ones am I chowing?"