Zozi Tunzi dons eye-catching sheer Christian Cowan gown at Latin American Music Awards

The longest-reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi attended the Latin American Music Awards (Latimas) this past weekend, where she was one of the people to present an award.

The Tsulu-born queen arrived in Miami, Florida, where the event was hosted in a ravishing see-through silver sparkly long-sleeve number by Christian Cowan.

Styled by Emma Pritchard, she completed the look with a matching purse, silver heels and Horus rings. And yes, she kept her signature short Afro hair.

Taking to Instagram, she shared with 2.6 million followers a picture of herself in the dress.

She wrote: “I had the pleasure of presenting an award at the @latinamas! I was told to expect a good time by the Latin American community, so I acted accordingly and put on a sheer, sparkly @christiancowan dress and arrived! About the fun? They didn't lie! As a result, RIP to my feet from the heels and dancing (horribly if I might add)”.

Just a few days before the awards, Tunzi wore a pink and white outfit as she explored the streets of Miami.

She posted a picture looking down because she couldn’t get a “fabulous” photo.

“The face you make when you realise you weren’t able to get a single fabulous photo out of the hundred that you took. Those who know, know! I also had a witty caption about boots, but that doesn’t matter now so here’s an offering of my sulky face! You’re welcome,” she wrote.