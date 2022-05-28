From Boucheron and Bulgari to Chopard and Sabyasachi, these were some of the finest jewels at the Cannes Film Festival this year

The Cannes Film Festival is synonymous with a number of things that start with the letter “f”– films, fashion, fun and fine jewels.
And when I say fine jewels, I mean some of the most beautiful, most rare jewels ever made by jewellery companies. The Cannes Film Festival, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and ends with the Palme d’Or awards tonight, has become the stomping ground of jewellery companies showcasing their latest haute joaillerie collections.
No outfit is complete without some intricately designed jewels. Even when it’s not necessary for one to wear the jewels, celebrities do it because it’s the best chance to wear the finest jewels in the world.
As per usual, the jewellers brought out their big guns, each trying their best to land on the bodies of celebrities whose pictures are likely to be used in newspapers and magazines around the globe.
From Messika, Piaget and Boucheron, to Chopard, Chaumet and Bulgari, it’s a jewellery lovers dream. It’s still a surprise that no jewellery heist happened this year.
Here are some of the jewels that had our jaws dropping at this year’s Cannes Film Festival
Anne Hathaway in Bulgari
Wearing the Mediterranean Reverie, from Bulgari's upcoming “Eden The Garden of Wonders” high jewellery collection, Hathaway was given the enviable task of debuting the piece at Cannes. The necklace features a royal blue, cushion-cut Sri Lankan sapphire of 107 carats suspended from a diamond-encrusted link.
Julia Roberts in Chopard
The actress wore a rare, 100-carat cushion yellow diamond rom Chopard’s Red Carpet collection, that surely had people on the red carpet green with envy. It was complemented by a mixture of diamonds in various cuts and sizes.
Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi
Possibly one of the most exciting jewellery moments, the Bollywood icon wore a Sabyasachi high jewellery necklace. The deconstructed Maharani necklace, which cascaded on her neck to her bosom, was crafted with rare multicoloured gemstones and uncut diamonds. The necklace had a special Arabic scripture engraved.
Naomi Campbell in Bulgari
The supermodel wore a diamond necklace featuring a gigantic pear-cut sapphire from the brand’s upcoming “Eden The Garden of Wonders” collection. The “Serpenti Ocean Treasure” necklace features a 61.30 carat drop-shaped sapphire from Sri Lanka. She also wore a matching “Serpenti Ocean Treasure” ring.
Viola Davis in Boucheron
Davis, who was honoured by Kering and the festival, wore a Boucheron headpiece and ring. Her headpiece is called the Fleur de Paradis and is set with pink gems and diamonds. It is from the brand’s Carte Blanche collection. Her ring the Hopi hummingbird ring, is also from the high jewellery collection and boasts a 35-carat yellow beryl next to a pave-set diamond hummingbird.
Julianne Moore in Bulgari
Featuring a 35,53-carat cabochon-cut Colombian emerald and diamonds, the necklace is called “Called Tribute to Paris” and is from the brand’s “Eden The Garden of Wonders” high jewellery collection.
Lori Harvey and Sara Sampaio in Messika
Both beauties wore the Shards of Mirror necklace from Messika’s “Snow Queen collection:”, which has diamonds of more than 100 carats, in various shapes and sizes.