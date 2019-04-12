Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci announces that Gucci will be partnering with Cape Town based Design Academy of Fashion at the Condé Nast International Luxury Conference launch party.

Students Babalwa Wendy Dopi and Natheal Visage with Marco. (Supplied)

Gucci Changemaker, Naomi Campbell during a panel discussion with Suzy Menkes, Editor of Vogue International shared how her relationship with Nelson Mandel inspired her drive for her advocacy and philanthropy on the African continent.

CEO, Marco Bizzarri shared that Gucci will be driving diversity and inclusion, after Suzy Menkes raised Gucci’s sweater scandal from early February. Campbell noted that this prompted Gucci to be the first luxury brand to have fellowship and scholarship funds in Africa following their commit with the Design Academy of Fashion in Cape Town as well as the Mcensal School of Fashion and Design – Nairobi and the University of Lagos and Radford University College of Ghana.

Left to right: Nikki St Quintin, Marco Bizzarri, Bianca Fobian, Suzanne Aldridge, Safia Salaam. (Supplied)

On, Aprll 11, Marco Bizzari visited the Design Academy of Fashion as their fellowship programme with Gucci begins.