6 tips to take care of your natural hair this winter

Winter can be a really trying - and very drying - time. During this time, people may start experiencing more itching, dryness and peeling with their hair and skin.

But with the right tips and routine, you can keep your hair healthy and happy throughout the winter months.

Seal the ends





After you’ve trimmed your ends, don’t forget to seal your ends to reduce splitting and breakage. Use a heavy oil or butter to seal your ends to protect them from the dry air. Shea butter and castor oil can be your starting point.





Wash your hair less





You should at least wash weekly and not too frequently as you will strip away some of your hair's natural oils. It's also better to use shampoo without sulphates, which are becoming more popular as there are concerns that shampoos with sulphates actually damage the hair and cause frizziness.





Deep condition





There are many different types of conditioners which can be used depending on your hair type and treatment. Deep conditioning should ideally be done weekly when you're washing your hair. They contain proteins and elements that boost the moisture in your hair.





Go easy on the shampoo





The hair gurus have already told us to limit the amount of shampoo we use on our hair during the summer because of sulfates and other ingredients detrimental to natural hair growth. This advice becomes even more important during the winter. Rather rely more on co-wash to ensure that your hair is clean and still has some moisture to it.





Use the L.O.C. (Liquid, Oil, Cream) method





The LOC method plays an important part in your hair care routine to help you properly moisturize your hair and retain moisture. During the winter months, it is especially important to properly moisturize your hair to avoid breakage and dryness.





Practice protective styling



