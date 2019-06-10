Patrick Missile, founder of Pat Beauty Palace.

It’s common for men to experience baldness in their lives, especially as they grow older. For others, a bald head is something they inherit at an early age and there seems to be no help in sight.

Wig guru, Patrick Missile, who is known for creating magnificent wigs for the likes of Bonang Matheba, Minnie Dlamini, and Khanyi Mbau saw a gap in the market for wigs that are created specifically for men. While his business booms, it’s also an act of kindness because men no longer have to suffer in silence because they have little to no hair.

Although Missile introduced male weaves about three years ago, it is only now that more black men are starting to wear them with pride.

“I’m excited that we as black males are improving in terms of our looks. We accepted the weave trend very positively, not in a discriminating way.

“People are really on it, there is progress. We have people travelling from all over Africa and South African to get their hair done,” says Missile.

The wig guru, Patrick Missile.

Travelling from Limpopo to get his hair done at Pat Perfect Beauty Palace in Centurion is Paul Kupa, who had no trouble with his hair until his mid-20s.

“Growing up, I used to have hair and liked s-curl so much until I reached my 20s and I started losing my hair.

“On Facebook I saw people talking about male weaves and decided to give it a shot, and I’m glad I did because it has boosted my confidence,” said Kupa.

Oupa Kupa before installing the extensions.

Missile, who is used to glamming up the stars, usually designs weaves for actors who need hair for particular roles.

He suggests that people let their side hair grow, and only fill the middle to make it look as real as possible.

“For the middle, I look for the good texture of hair that will correspond properly with their natural hair. I create a base for the centre part where there is no hair to stick the extensions.

“And for those with short hair, I use their hair as support so the scalp can still breathe. Male extensions are very strong and one can even swim with them.”

Oupa Kupa after installing the extensions.

Missile has made weaves for local musicians such as KO and Theo of Boom Shaka, to name but a few. Not just a wig designer, he also makes beards, eyebrows, and moustaches.

“As a wig designer, I design wigs from scratch. Anything regarding hair, I design. I make beards, eyebrows, moustaches, all those things.”

However, he doesn’t suggest putting on a beard or moustache unless it’s for work purposes or a special event.

“I don’t suggest wearing a beard as we do with weaves. The skin on our faces is sensitive and wearing a handmade beard may cause irritation which is why I make beards for actors who want them for a certain role, or for someone who’s attending a special event such as a wedding, just to have a more mature look. I don’t do them for everyday wear,” says Missile.

Before and after the weave installation. Picture: Supplied.

Missile is a hairstylist from the Democratic Republic of Congo who came to South Africa in 2007 to launch his business. He has since made a name for himself as one of the most trusted stylists when it comes to hair.

“Being a stylist is something I was meant for. I was born in a family with a lot of girls and I loved supporting them in terms of advice about beauty and hairstyles.

“When I started it was not easy, like any other career, especially here in South Africa.

“There were a lot of ladies with chiskop, and guys even more. I started off in Yeoville because I didn’t know the country and most of our people stay there. I had to familiarise myself with the new environment and learn proper English. In like seven months.

“I then worked at a salon where I started using my beauty skills,” says Missile.

To see more of Patrick Missile’s work, check out his Instagram @pat_perfect_beauty_palace.