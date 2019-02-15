Claire Foy attends the 72nd British Academy Film Awards. (Picture: Instagram)

"First Man" star Claire Foy was styled by Ben Skervin for Moroccanoil at this year's 72nd British Academy Film Awards. "We are thrilled to announce that at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards, Claire Foy, was styled by Ben Skervin for Moroccanoil! What began a decade ago as a single, revolutionary product that pioneered a new category in the beauty industry, has grown into a full line of hair and body products, all infused with nourishing antioxidant-rich argan oil, signature to the brand. Dedicated to providing the highest quality hair and body products, Moroccanoil has grown into an iconic beauty brand. This is all exemplified in Claire Foy's beautiful hairstyle at the British Academy Film Awards".

Claire Foy attends the BAFTAs. (Picture: Instagram)

Here's how to get the look:

To create the perfect foundation for styling, prep wet hair by applying 1-2 pumps of Moroccanoil Treatment from mid-lengths to ends (Moroccanoil Treatment Light for fine hair).

Moroccanoil Treatment

Liberally spritz with Moroccanoil Perfect Defense to protect the hair ahead of heat styling, blow-dry with the Ceramic 25 mm Round Brush.

To build texture in the dry hair, apply Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray.

Dry Texture Spray

Use a medium barrel curling iron to put a bend in the hair.

Pull the hair back and pin just above the occipital bone, achieving a half-up, half-down style. Take v-shaped pins to refine and define the shape.

Half up, half down style. (Instagram)

To separate the loose hair and give added texture, warm a small amount of Moroccanoil Molding Cream between the fingers and work through the ends.

Moulding Cream

To finish, hold the look in place with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Extra Strong.

Luminous Hairspray



