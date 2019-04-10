Emelia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones". Picture: HBO

The countdown has begun to episode one of the highly anticipated final season of one of the most epic tv-series, Game Of Thrones (GOT). Social media is already buzzing with theories on what to expect during the final episodes.



As much as we are looking forward to seeing how the story continues to unfold and who will finally sit on the Iron Throne, we will once again (and for the last time) get to enjoy the elaborate costumes, decorative accessories and often intricate hairstyles.





Each female character has distinctive hairstyle.





Here are four women we love and the looks they rock.





Cersei Lannister:

She’s the woman feared by most. She’s tough and an unmistakable force to be reckoned with. Even when she was at her lowest and it seemed like she had nothing, she rose from the ashes and once again has her eye on the Throne.

During her incarceration, her long blonde hair was chopped off in preparation for her walk of shame. She now rocks an edgy pixie-cut which suits her present character.





Cersei Lannister

Daenerys Targaryen:

She’s known as the Mother of Dragons but has many other titles including, Breaker of Chains and Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea. Most of us would love to see her sitting on the Throne. Her icy blonde hair is often styled with criss-cross braids and loose wavy hair.





Queen Daenerys Targaryen in season five of Game of Thrones.

Sansa Stark:

Wow! Sansa has evolved into a strong woman. A major change from the timid little girl she was at the beginning of the series. Her flaming red hair is worn half up, half down with simple plaits and soft locks.





Sansa Stark

Missandei:

She entered the series as a slave and now she’s the right-hand woman to the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. This beauty wears her hair free and naturally curly. Who doesn’t love a girl with wild curly hair.





Missandei

