LOOK: Khloe Kardashian shows off new look but fans aren't buying it

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian always finds herself under intense scrutiny when it comes to her looks and weight. The mom of one posted pictures of her dramatic new look to Instagram this weekend, but fans were left confused. Showing off new brunette locks and glowing skin, Kardashian captioned the post "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn". But nothing gets past the Sherlock Holmes-like sleuths of the internet. Upon closer inspection of her pictures, fans spotted a huge photoshop fail that could proves her new look is all down to editing tricks. Looking dramatically different to her previous snaps, many online users were baffled to say the least.

According to British tabloid, The Mirror, fans spotted an epic blunder as half her necklace appeared to be missing. Another big photo-shopping fail includes the butterfly pendant with no chain on the right hand side, suggesting it had been wiped out of the image by photo editing.

And while most complemented her on the new hair colour, others zeroed in on the editing wizardry.

"omg why she looks so different 😂😂😂😂😂 this family use a lot of filters," commented one user.

"I really just noticed that Khloe edited herself so hard that half the chain of her necklace just got lost in the mix too jeeze," noticed another.

Another tweeted: "I never used photoshop but if I was Khloe Kardashian, I would have remembered to photoshop the rest of the necklace."

However, one person who seems taken with Kardashian's new look is her ex Tristan Thompson. He commented with a series of flirty emojis and called her a "baddie".