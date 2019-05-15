Social media influencer Nadia Jaftha. (Picture: Instagram)

Yesterday social media influencer Nadia Jaftha took to Instagram to reveal her new hair colour.

She simply captioned the short video: “Felt like dying my hair black today.”

This after Beyonce revealed her dark hair this past weekend.

Much like Bey, the influencer’s hair colour change is quite dramatic from her usual honey blonde. While Beyonce went dark brown, Nadia went all the way black and I’d say that she managed to pull off this tricky colour.

Nadia Jaftha shows off her new hair colour. (Screenshot/Instagram)

Choosing to go black is a brave move. It’s a hard colour and can easily go in the goth direction if not worn correctly.

Skin tone plays a big part as well. If you’re too pale, black will make you even paler because of the harsh colour contrast.

Luckily for Nadia, she has a warm medium complexion.

Nadia Jaftha Insta story. (Screenshot/Instagram)

In her Insta story Nadia credits her raven black hair colour to hair colour specialists, Glow Hair Design in Cape Town.

Since influencers are meant to influence, I wonder how many of her followers will be going black.