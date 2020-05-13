Oh dear Beckham, where has your hair gone?
London - His ever-changing hairstyle used to win him as much attention as his performance on the pitch.
But nowadays David Beckham often wears a hat in pictures he posts to his 60 million followers on Instagram.
And his appearance during a shopping trip at the weekend may explain why.
The former England captain, 45, was noticeably thinner on top and appeared to be greying.
It is a dramatic change from the luxuriant locks Beckham has been famed for over the years.
He has worn his hair with blond highlights, in a buzz cut, cornrows, a mohican, spiky and gelled, quiffed, in various types of ponytail and even in a man bun.
The father of four, who has regularly endorsed grooming products, was rumoured to have had a hair transplant in 2018, although his representatives have always refused to comment.
His battle with baldness was apparent when he was spotted near a delicatessen in the Cotswolds, on Sunday with his daughter Harper, eight.
Beckham, who is spending the coronavirus lockdown at his Oxfordshire country home with wife Victoria, 46, was pictured in a white polo top, red jumper and black denim shorts.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star once suggested he would not be tempted to have a hair transplant.
"There is definitely nothing wrong with doing that," he said in 2012. "But I don’t think personally I would. If I do start showing signs of going bald, then I will shave it off."Daily Mail