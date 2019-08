Indalo Nubian Naturals is a natural hair salon that boasts in the grooming and maintaining of authentic, ethnic, African hair. Picture: Instagram



Since we're on the eve of H(air)ritage month, we take a look at Smangele Sibisi, founder and creator of Indalo Nubian Naturals - a natural hair salon that boasts in the grooming and maintaining of authentic, ethnic, African hair.

Hailing from Kagiso, Krugersdorp, Sibisi is a natural hairstylist whose passion for hair started at the tender age of nine. In 2016, she turned it into a fully fledged business and opened her first salon in Johannesburg, which was followed by another one in Pretoria in 2018.





In 2019, she was named one of Mail and Guardian's Top 200 Influential people and t hese are some of the best natural hair styles she's created.