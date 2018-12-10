Treat your fragrance like your wardrobe, change it up as the new season approaches! Summer is here and warmer weather tends to change your skins chemistry making the fragrances you loved in winter, not always suitable for Summer.
So why is it important to know how to purchase a summer scent?
Summer temperatures amplify any fragrance. Heat causes fragrances to evaporate faster and project further and this is why summer and winter scents differ.
Fragrances tend to be lighter and more refreshing during warmer months. This summer it is all about fragrances that are feminine, sheer and carry notes like citrus, florals like jasmine, tuberose and rose and a subtle spice like sandalwood, cedar and amber.
The team at Woolworths Beauty has deconstructed the "notes" of top summer scents to help readers select a new summer fragrance.
For the Bohemian Child
GUCCI Bloom Aqua Di Fiori EDT 50ml, R1 195
Top: blackcurrant, Galbanum
Heart: Chinese honeysuckle, jasmine, tuberose
Base: sandalwood, musk
For the Minimalist
Jo Malone Red Roses Cologne 100ml, R1 995
Top: lemon & mint
Heart: Violet leaf & Bulgarian rose
Base: beeswax
For the Classic Lady
Top: mandarin, grapefruit, black currant
Heart: tuberose, ylang-ylang, jasmine, orange blossom
Base: sandalwood, musk
For the Boss Lady
Tom Ford Lost Cherry 50ml, R3 715
Top: black cherry, cherry liquer, bitter almonds
Heart: Griotte syrup, Turkish rose, jasmine Sambac
Base: Peru balm, roasted tonka beans, sandalwood, vetiver, cedar
For the Independant Woman
Versace Eros Pour Femme EDP 50ml, R1 470
Top: Sicilian lemon, mandarin, raspberry, white currant and Calone
Heart: jasmine, freesia, magnolia, orange blossom
Base: patchouli, woods, ambrox, musk
For the Whimsical Lass
Elie Saab in White EDP 50ml, R1 410
Top: Red fruits, orange blossom
Heart: sundried jasmine
Base: patchouli, white musk, white amber