Treat your fragrance like your wardrobe, change it up as the new season approaches! Summer is here and warmer weather tends to change your skins chemistry making the fragrances you loved in winter, not always suitable for Summer.

So why is it important to know how to purchase a summer scent?

Summer temperatures amplify any fragrance. Heat causes fragrances to evaporate faster and project further and this is why summer and winter scents differ.



Fragrances tend to be lighter and more refreshing during warmer months. This summer it is all about fragrances that are feminine, sheer and carry notes like citrus, florals like jasmine, tuberose and rose and a subtle spice like sandalwood, cedar and amber.